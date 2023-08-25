Dee Dee Ciorobea

Dee Dee Ciorobea is a seasoned financial professional with two decades of expertise in the dynamic field of finance. Her journey in the oil industry and with C&J Well Services began almost a decade ago when she embarked on her career with the company and has held various roles leading to her present role as the Director of Finance. In her capacity as Director of Finance, Dee Dee carries the responsibility of overseeing both the finance and accounting departments, as well as providing financial support and strategic guidance.

Proudly hailing from Bakersfield, California, Dee Dee possesses an intrinsic understanding of the significance of the oil and gas industry to her local community. She recognizes the dual importance of ensuring the safe and reliable production of oil today while actively working towards a greener, more sustainable future.

Dee Dee attended the University of California, Irvine and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, with a specialization in International Issues. This achievement holds a deep personal significance, as it marks her as the first member of her family to attain a college degree.

Beyond her professional commitments, Dee Dee is deeply committed to giving back to her community. This commitment seamlessly integrates into both her career and personal life. Whether through her work or in her personal time, Dee Dee invests herself in contributing to and participating in initiatives that benefit the community in which she lives and works.

To learn more, visit CJWellServices.com