PATRICIA CANESSA

Government & Public Affairs Manager –San Joaquin Valley Business Unit

Patty is Manager of Government & Public Affairs for Chevron’s San Joaquin Valley Business Unit, a position she was selected for in July of 2018. In this role, she manages Chevron’s reputation and directs a team that focuses on fostering collaborative relationships with external stakeholders such as regulatory agencies, the media and the local community. Preceding her moving to the Central Valley, Patty has held several roles within Chevron including managing the Richmond refinery’s public affairs team in the Bay area and leading Chevron’s Downstream Public Affairs for Latin America and the US East. She was then recruited by Chevron in 2004, where she was hired as the public Affairs Manager for Central America, a position she held until 2012 before moving to Houston.

Prior to joining Chevron, Patricia worked with several Public Relations agencies in Miami, including Fleishman-Hillard, focusing on Hispanic Marketing outreach programs. A native of El Salvador, she returned to her country for some years where she served as a consultant to the Ministry of Economy in El Salvador during the DR-CAFTA negotiations. Her position entailed the coordination of a civil society outreach program in order to promote and educate the benefits of DR-CAFTA within the different sectors of the economy.

Patricia graduated from the University of Mobile in Alabama with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing and earned a Masters Degree in International Relations from Troy State University.