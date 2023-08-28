David Wessels

Project Manager

David Wessels is the Project Manager for Chevron New Energies’ Kern River Eastridge Carbon Capture and Storage Project. David graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering (BSME), and began his career with Chevron’s San Joaquin Valley Business Unit in 2013. He grew up in Bakersfield, moved to Texas for a time, and has since returned to Kern County to call Bakersfield home once again. David has spent over 20 years in the Oil & Gas industry working in design, construction, and project management. He is excited to be a part of Chevron New Energies’ emerging technologies to lower the carbon intensity in the San Joaquin Valley.

