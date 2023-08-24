Omar Hayat

Operations Manager – SJV West Ops

Omar Hayat is the Executive Vice President of Operations and is responsible for CRC’s operations. Omar has 22 years of experience in the oil and gas industry with CRC, Oxy, Aera, and Exxon. Through his career he has worked in various engineering and managerial roles in reservoir, production, field operations, and business development.

Omar holds a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering from GIK Institute of Technology, Pakistan, M.S. in Petroleum Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from UCLA.

About CRC

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. CRC has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the US and we are focused on maximizing the value of our land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects.

CRC explores for, produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. CRC makes significant use of advanced technologies to enhance safety and efficient production across our leading mineral acreage position and diverse portfolio. These technologies enable more production while minimizing the footprint of oil and gas development. CRC is a responsible steward of the environment in its development of our energy resources.

To learn more, visit CRC.com