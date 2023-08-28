Brinderson is a leading provider of construction, maintenance, turnaround and safety services for the energy sector in the western United States. With over 50 years of experience, Brinderson serves major oil and gas clients, offering them safe, reliable, and high-quality solutions that maximize the value of their assets.

Brinderson has regional offices in California, Washington, Montana and Utah, and offers a wide range of services, such as civil, structural, mechanical, piping, safety services, electrical, instrumentation. As part of the Brock Group, Brinderson additionally offers scaffolding, painting, insulation and abatement services, expanding our services as a multi-solution provider.

To learn more, visit BrockGroup.com