FERNANDO ARAUJO

EVP & Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Araujo has 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Since August 2018 he has served as Director for Western Hemisphere Assets for Schlumberger Production Management, where he has been responsible for the operational and financial performance of producing assets in Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, USA, and Canada with 260,000 BOE per day of production. From August 2000 to August 2018, Mr. Araujo worked for Apache Corporation in roles of increasing responsibility. In his last assignment with Apache, he served as the General Manager and Managing Director for Apache’s operating company in Egypt, Khalda Petroleum Co., the biggest oil producer in the country. From 2013 to 2017, Mr. Araujo worked with Apache in Calgary, last serving as Apache’s President and General Manager in Canada, focusing on the development of unconventional and EOR fields in the Western Canadian Basin.

Mr. Araujo started his professional career with Shell Western Exploration and Production in Bakersfield, California in 1991 as a production engineer, and then gained international experience with Repsol S.A. leading teams, acquisitions and implementation of new technologies for assets in Egypt.

Mr. Araujo graduated from Pomona College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology, then from California State Polytechnic University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, and then from California State University, Bakersfield with a Master of Business Administration

