Jason Marshall

Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability

Jason Marshall joined Berry in July 2020 and has served as Berry’s Vice President of Corporate Affairs since April 2021. Prior to joining us, Mr. Marshall served five Governors during his distinguished 28 years at the California Department of Conservation, most recently serving as the Chief Deputy Director where he oversaw the Division of Land Resource Protection, the Division of Mine Reclamation, the California Geological Survey, and the Geologic Energy Management Division. Mr. Marshall has also served as the Deputy Director of Recycling at Cal Recycle where he oversaw implementation of California’s Beverage Container Recycling Program. Mr. Marshall began his career in the Department of Conservation after graduating from Claremont McKenna College in 1991.

