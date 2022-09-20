Willie Rivera

Manager of Regulatory & Legislative Affairs

In his role, Willie Rivera is responsible for representing Aera Energy, LLC on regulatory and legislative policy matters at the state level.

Prior to joining Aera, Willie served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for the California Independent Petroleum Association and has worked for members of the California State Legislature. He brings over 10 years of experience in Government and Regulatory Affairs. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from California State University, Sacramento. In 2013, Willie became the youngest ever elected member of the Bakersfield City Council representing Southeast Bakersfield until December of 2020.

When not working, you can find Willie pouring wine alongside his wife and business partner at their wine bar and bottle shop, Campo Bar & Bottle, in Bakersfield, California.

