Jonathan Dethloff

Carbon Strategy & Technology Manager

Jonathan Dethloff is the Carbon Strategy & Technology Manager for Aera Energy, with over 15 years of experience in the California oil & gas industry. He oversees Aera’s carbon project portfolio and strategic initiatives, including carbon capture and storage (CCS), direct air capture (DAC), and renewables. Through pursuing CCS, DAC, and solar at its Kern County assets, Aera hopes to advance its goals of continuing to provide needed oil and gas to California in a lower carbon manner, while also providing decarbonization services in support of State’s energy transition. Jonathan holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Southern California and resides in Bakersfield with his wife and two sons.

Aera Energy

Aera Energy is one of California’s largest oil and gas producers, accounting for nearly 25% of the state’s production. Formed in June 1997, Aera is operated as a stand-alone company through our own board of managers.

We are industry leaders that specialize in tapping heavy oil and other unconventional light reservoirs. With headquarters in Bakersfield, most of our production is centered in the San Joaquin Valley. We also have oil field operations in Ventura and Monterey counties. In 2021, Aera produced about 90,000 barrels of oil and 23 million cubic feet of natural gas each day and has significant proved oil and gas reserves.

Aera and its owners represent almost 100 years of industry leadership and commitment to California. We are characterized by our continuing dedication to care of people and environment, innovative business practices, application of cutting-edge technology, dynamic company culture, and active community involvement.

For more information, visit AeraEnergy.com