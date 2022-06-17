Kern Energy
JOBS
The Oil & Gas Industry supports more than 25,000 high wage jobs in our community
COMMUNITY
Oil and gas production accounts for more than $4 billion in income in Kern County families each year. This is nearly twice the annual budget fo the entire county
FISCAL IMPACT
The industry contributes nearly $197 million dollars in annual Kern County property taxes
EDUCATION
$197M represents 30% of all property taxes paid and support our local schools, roads, and public safety
Kern County’s Energy Providers
Peter
Ashton
Aera Energy
Marisol
Ramirez
Berry Petroleum
Rob
Morgan
C&J Well Services
Jessica
Miller Nock
Chevron
Shawn
Kerns
California
Resources Corp.
Ray
Miller
Energy Link
Richard
Chapman
Kern Economic
Development Corp.
Jennifer
Haley
Kern Oil
& Refining
Deanna L.
Blaise
Valley Strong