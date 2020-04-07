Kern County Open

Bakersfield and Kern County restaurants and grocery stores offering curbside and delivery services

Below is a list of restaurants still open and offering take-out, online orders, phone orders and delivery options:

A Restaurants
Amigos Pizza
Amigos Pizza – 661-837-9900
Pick-up Delivery
Angry Barnyard BBQ
Angry Barnyard BBQ – 661-326-4800
Pick-up
Asada Grill
Asada Grill – Multiple Locations
Pick-up
Athena's Greek Cafe
Athena’s Greek Cafe – 661-588-2324
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Restaurant Runner Uber Eats
B Restaurants
Bagels & Blenderz
Bagels & Blenderz – 661-833-6644
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Uber Eats
Baja Fresh
Baja Fresh – 661-665-2252
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Uber Eats
BBQ Factory Steakhouse
BBQ Factory Steakhouse – 661-325-8800
Pick-up
Benji's French Basque Restaurant
Benji’s French Basque – 661-328-0400
Pick-up
Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks
Bill Lee’s Bamboo Chopsticks – 661-324-9441
Pick-up Delivery
Blue Elephant Thai Restaurant
Blue Elephant Thai Restaurant – 661-833-8190
Pick-up Delivery
Broken Yolk Cafe
Broken Yolk Cafe – 661-695-9655
Pick-up
C Restaurants
Caesar's Italian Delicatessen
Caesar’s Italian Delicatessen – 661-588-7004
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Uber Eats
Caesar's II Delicatessen
Caesar’s II Delicatessen – 661-832-6112
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Uber Eats
Camino Real Kitchen
Camino Real Kitchen – 661-852-0493
Pick-up
Captain Crawfish
Captain Crawfish – 661-695-6000
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Restaurant Runner Uber Eats
Champs BBQ
Champs BBQ Smokehouse – 661-391-8334
Pick-up Grubhub Restaurant Runner
Chef Lino's Grill
Chef Lino’s Grill – 661-885-8006
Pick-up
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar – 661-325-1234
Pick-up
Chuy's Mesquite Broiler
Chuy’s Mesquite Broiler – Call: Rosedaleor New Stine
Pick-up Delivery
Coconut Joe's
Coconut Joe’s – 661-327-1378
Pick-up DoorDash
Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery – Multiple Locations
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Uber Eats
Country Kitchen
Country Kitchen – Multiple Locations
Pick-up DoorDash Postmates
Countryside Markets
Countryside Markets – Multiple Locations
Pick-up Delivery
Covenant Coffee
Covenant Coffee – 661-829-6737
Pick-up
Cowboy Chicken
Cowboy Chicken – 661-479-7606
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Uber Eats
Crab In A Bag
Crab In A Bag – 661-527-2229
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates
The Crest Bar and Grill
The Crest Bar and Grill – 661-833-9998
Pick-up
Crusader Brewing Co.
Crusader Brewing Co. – 661-859-6040
Pick-up Delivery
Cubbies Chicago Style Pizza
Cubbies Chicago Style Pizza – 661-665-0000
Pick-up Delivery
D Restaurants
Denny's
Denny’s – Multiple Locations
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Uber Eats
Dickey's BBQ
Dickey’s BBQ – 661-218-8003
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates
Dionysus Brewing Company
Dionysus Brewing Company – 661-833-6000
Pick-up Delivery
Donna Kaye's Cafe
Donna Kaye’s Cafe – 661-873-4942
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates
Dot x Ott
Dot x Ott – 661-324-7112
Pick-up Delivery
E Restaurants
El Portal Mexican Grill
El Portal Mexican Grill – 661-829-2737
Pick-up
El Taquito Mexican Food
El Taquito – 661-393-8080
Pick-up DoorDash Postmates
Eureka!
Eureka! – 661-241-5999
Pick-up DoorDash Postmates
F Restaurants
Fit Pantry
Fit Pantry – 661-679-7684
Pick-up DoorDash
Flame Broiler
Flame Broiler – Many Locations
Pick-up
Fresco Mexican Grill
Fresco Mexican Grill – 661-326-1977
Pick-up Delivery DoorDash Postmates Uber Eats
Frugatti's
Frugatti’s – 661-836-2000
Pick-up
G Restaurants
H Restaurants
Haveli Indian Grill
Haveli Indian Grill – 661-473-1136
Pick-up Delivery Grubhub
The Hens Roost
The Hens Roost – 661-864-7048
Pick-up Grubhub
Hometown Buffet
Hometown Buffet – 661-397-9363
Pick-up DoorDash
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse – 661-328-0580
Pick-up DoorDash
I Restaurants
Iguana's Grill & Cantina
Iguana’s Grill & Cantina – 661-381-7576
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates
Imbibe Wine & Spirits
Imbibe Wine & Spirits – 661-633-9463
Pick-up Delivery
India Bistro
India Bistro – 661-832-1031
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates
J Restaurants
Jake's Tex-Mex
Jake’s Tex-Mex – 661-322-6380
Pick-up Restaurant Runner
Just Wing It
Just Wing It – Multiple Locations
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Restaurant Runner
K Restaurants
KC Steakhouse
KC Steakhouse – 661-322-9910
Pick-up
Kern River Brewing Co.
Kern River Brewing Co. – Kernville – 760-376-2337
Pick-up
The Kitchen
The Kitchen – 661-827-7811
Pick-up
L Restaurants
La Costa Mariscos
La Costa Mariscos – 661-322-2655
Pick-up
La Tapatia
La Tapatia – 661-393-7388
Pick-up
Lengthwise Brewing Company
Lengthwise Brewing Company – Multiple Locations
Pick-up Grubhub
Lino's Mexican Cuisine
Lino’s Mexican Cuisine – 661-381-7612
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub
Locale Farm to Table
Locale Farm to Table – 661-322-9090
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub
Luigi's Restaurant
Luigi’s Restaurant – 661-322-0926
Pick-up
M Restaurants
Manuel's Casa De Mariscos
Manuel’s Casa De Mariscos – 661-325-8834
Pick-up
Maui Pho
Maui Pho – 661-834-3235
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates
Mauricio's Grill & Cantina
Mauricio’s Grill & Cantina – 661-589-5292
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Restaurant Runner
Mesa Mexican Grill
Mesa Mexican Grill – 661-5679-3222
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates
Mexicali
Mexicali – 661-327-3861
Pick-up
Miyoshi Japanese Restaurant
Miyoshi Japanese Restaurant – 661-398-3397
Pick-up Postmates Uber Eats
Modern Grub
Modern Grub – 661-695-9006
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub
Moo Creamery
Moo Creamery – 661-861-1130
Pick-up Grubhub Restaurant Runner
Mossman's Fish & Chips
Mossman’s Fish & Chips – Two Locations
Pick-up Grubhub
Mountain Mike's Pizza
Mountain Mike’s Pizza – Multiple Locations
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Uber Eats
N Restaurants
New Vintage Grill
New Vintage Grill – 661-829-6814
Pick-up Delivery Grubhub Postmates
NV Catering
NV Catering – 661-679-3540
Pick-up
O Restaurants
Old Hacienda Restaurant
Old Hacienda Restaurant – 661-399-6015
Pick-up DoorDash Uber Eats
Original Roadhouse Grill
Original Roadhouse Grill – 661-587-8039
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub
P Restaurants
Panera Bread
Panera Bread – Two Locations
Pick-up Delivery
Panini Kabob Grill
Panini Kabob Grill – 661-396-9010
Pick-up Delivery DoorDash Grubhub Postmates
Papa John's Pizza
Papa John’s Pizza – Multiple Locations
Pick-up Delivery
Petroleum Club Of Bakersfield
Petroleum Club Of Bakersfield – 661-324-6561
Pick-up
Pizza Barn
Pizza Barn – Kernville – 760-376-1856
Pick-up Delivery
Porkchop and Bubba's BBQ
Porkchop and Bubba’s BBQ – 661-520-4227
Pick-up
Prime Time BBQ
Prime Time BBQ – 661-325-3354
Pick-up ChowNow
Pyrenees Bakery
Pyrenees Bakery – 661-322-7159
Pick-up
Q Restaurants
R Restaurants
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane’s – Two Locations
Pick-up DoorDash
Rancho Grande
Rancho Grande – Multiple Locations
Pick-up Delivery
Renae's Café
Renae’s Café – 661-368-2444
Pick-up Delivery
Rio Acai Bowls
Rio Acai Bowls – Multiple Locations
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Uber Eats
Rockin' Crawfish
Rockin’ Crawfish – 661-735-8503
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Restaurant Runner Uber Eats
Romano's Macaroni Grill
Romano’s Macaroni Grill – 661-588-2277
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Restaurant Runner Uber Eats
Rusty's Pizza Parlor
Rusty’s Pizza Parlor – 661-835-5555
Pick-up Delivery
S Restaurants
Salty's BBQ
Salty’s BBQ – Two Locations
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Restaurant Runner Uber Eats
Scores Bar & Grill
Scores Bar & Grill – 661-748-1316
Pick-up Delivery Uber Eats
Sequoia Sandwich Company
Sequoia Sandwich Company – Multiple Locations
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Restaurant Runner Uber Eats
Si Señor Mexican Grill
Si Señor Mexican Grill – 661-393-4046
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Uber Eats
Singha Thai
Singha Thai – 661-631-2631
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Restaurant Runner Uber Eats
Sonder
Sonder – 661-247-0000
Pick-up Grubhub
Sorella Ristorante Italiano
Sorella Ristorante Italiano – 661-396-8603
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Restaurant Runner Uber Eats
Soy & Spice Cafe
Soy & Spice Cafe – 661-282-8889
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates
Spencer's Cafe
Spencer’s Cafe – Multiple Locations
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Postmates
Sub Station
Sub Station – Multiple Locations
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates
Subway
Subway – Bakersfield Locations
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Uber Eats
Sushi Kato
Sushi Kato – 661-323-5286
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Restaurant Runner Uber Eats
Sushi Time
Sushi Time – 661-587-8900
Pick-up Uber Eats
T Restaurants
Tacos Las Salsas
Tacos Las Salsas – 661-829-2014
Pick-up Delivery DoorDash
Tahoe Joe's
Tahoe Joe’s – 661-664-7750
Pick-up Grubhub Restaurant Runner Uber Eats
Taj Mahal Cuisine of India
Taj Mahal Cuisine of India – 661-633-2222
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Restaurant Runner Uber Eats
Temblor Brewing Company
Temblor Brewing Company – 661-489-4855
Pick-up Delivery Grubhub Uber Eats
Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse – 661-397-0422
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub
Thai House
Thai House – 661-397-9667
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Restaurant Runner Uber Eats
Tina Marie's
Tina Marie’s – 661-631-1188
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Restaurant Runner Uber Eats
Tony's Pizza
Tony’s Pizza – Multiple Locations
Pick-up Delivery Restaurant Runner
Too Fat Sandwiches
Too Fat Sandwiches – Multiple Locations
Pick-up Delivery DoorDash Grubhub Uber Eats
Toro Sushi
Toro Sushi – 661-663-7878
Pick-up DoorDash Postmates Restaurant Runner Uber Eats
Toss It
Toss It – 661-742-1288
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub
U Restaurants
V Restaurants
Victor's Mexican Grill
Victor’s Mexican Grill – Multiple Locations
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Postmates Restaurant Runner
W Restaurants
Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill
Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill – 661-399-4547
Pick-up DoorDash Grubhub Restaurant Runner
Willow Ranch Restaurant
Willow Ranch Restaurant – 661-764-6605
Pick-up Delivery
Wine Me Up!
Wine Me Up! – 661-588-8556
Pick-up Delivery
Woolworth Diner
Woolworth Diner – 661-321-0061
Pick-up DoorDash