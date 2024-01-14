BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Signed by the governor in September and passed into law on the first day of 2024, Senate Bill 2 is the new legislation restricting Californians from carrying firearms in most public places, but Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood is calling it a “gun grab”.

SB 2 bans Californians from carrying firearms in 26 types of public places, including hosptials, playgrounds, public transportation, sports stadiums and houses of worship — all places feared to be hotspots for mass shooters.

According to the law, concealed weapons holders must have firearms training, be at least 21 years old, provide references and go through a background check.

However, on Dec. 20, a U.S. district judge ruled against SB 2, calling it “repugnant to the 2nd amendment.”

Newsom says what’s repugnant was the ruling, but Youngblood calls SB 2 an attack.

The court of appeals determined the law can go into effect Jan. 1, but just a week later, the portion of the law banning guns in most public places was blocked again.

Youngblood joined Kern County in Depth to talk more about the current status of SB 2.

“Well, there’s an injunction right now, so the law does not exist,” Youngblood tells Alex Fisher. “In seven days we’ve had to change three times. The hazard with that is we could’ve made an arrest during that seven day period, and then come back on the seventh day and say, ‘Well, it’s no longer illegal…’ Ultimately, I think it’s going to wind up in the U.S. Supreme Court.”

When asked by Fisher if he thinks a back-and-forth will continue regarding this law in California, Youngblood said he thinks the law will once again be overturned, before it heads to the Supreme Court for a more permanent decision.

Youngblood voiced more concerns regarding the law.

“When the law was in effect for the seven days, what I said was, ‘We are not going to go to churches, stand out front and check CCW holders to see if they have their gun or not,'” said Youngblood. “We’re simply not going to do that. The way the law is written, you can’t take that firearm any place. And if you could take it some place in your car, when you get there… you have to leave it in your car, which is also illegal. So, this law has got a lot of flaws to it.”

Fisher then brought up the question of whether or not Youngblood has the authority to pick and choose what laws to enforce.

“You have the authority to pick and choose with discretion,” said Youngblood. “Once the law is finalized and is through the U.S. Supreme Court, the Constitution says that I will follow the law. I think every sheriff in the state of California will ultimately follow the law. That doesn’t mean we’re going to churches, that doesn’t mean we’re going to bars and ball games to check CCW holders.”

According to Youngblood, if the law does go into effect, deputies will respond to any call for service, but that does not mean someone will end up in custody.

“If someone says, ‘I think so-and-so has a firearm’, that’s not really good enough,” said Youngblood. “If someone is waving their gun around, the rules change, because there are already laws [where] that’s a violation. We’ll deal with every situation individually, but I can tell you, it’s not a popular law. It’s not a law that we’re going to have a task force working.”

Youngblood told Fisher that over 15,000 people in Kern County have a CCW, and over 280 people applied for a CCW in December 2023.

“The question that has to be asked is that the governor and the attorney general has said this will make us safer. No one can explain to me how this is going to make us safer,” said Youngblood. “Law-abiding citizens that are responsible, that [commit] no crimes, that are carrying a concealed weapon no one’s even going to know about — by taking that away, that is going to make us safer — there’s no logic to that. There’s no way that can make it safer.”

Youngblood then explained how the law could affect an active shooter situation in a public space.

“If we have a crowd of 100, and there are no CCWs… and somebody comes in with a gun… we know what’s going to happen, we’ve seen it happen,” said Youngblood. “But if there’s one or two people in that audience that has a CCW, there’s at least some line of defense.”

Youngblood also said that anyone can have a CCW revoked following an arrest.

You can watch Fisher’s full interview with Youngblood in the video player above.