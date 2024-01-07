BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shortly after Kevin McCarthy’s resignation, Assemblyman Vince Fong announced his bid for McCarthy’s seat, but not without several obstacles that came his way.

In what’s been called an unprecedented situation, the battle to replace McCarthy, who resigned mid-term on Dec. 31, has one candidate at the center of a legal conundrum with the Secretary of State, and that’s current Bakersfield Assemblyman Vince Fong. The problem? He’s trying to run for two offices in 2024 — Congress and re-election to his 32nd assembly district seat.

Both state Senator Shannon Grove and Fong were then rumored to be possible replacements once McCarthy resigned. Fong, viewed as McCarthy’s protégé and mentee, first said he would not run and instead seek re-election to his assembly seat.

Shortly thereafter, Senator Grove also said she would not run. Fong then changed his mind and said he would run. However, this was all after Fong had already officialized his re-election bid — he was already in the race for his assembly seat again.

After Fong’s announcement, the Secretary of State said a candidate is unable to run for two offices at once, and that is why she barred Fong from running for Congress. Fong, in response, filed a lawsuit against that decision.

A hearing on that case happened Dec. 28 at the Sacramento Superior Court. The judge ruled in favor of Fong. So, for now, Fong is listed as a candidate for both Congress and the California Assembly. You’ll see his name twice on the March ballot.

Despite this, Fong could have more legal troubles on the way.

The Secretary of State will be appealing the decision to ensure “voters in future elections will not become disenfranchised, be left without representation, or become subject to other unforeseen negative consequences that would erode confidence in our elections.” That’s because it is still unclear what Fong will do if he wins both the congressional and assembly seats. These murky waters are also concerns the judge noted in her ruling.

Assemblyman Fong joined Kern County in Depth with 17’s Alex Fisher to talk more about his bid for McCarthy’s seat.

“When Shannon Grove, who is a dear friend of mine, decided not to run [for McCarthy’s seat], there was a concern that we needed someone that was going to be a strong, conservative, unifying voice in the 20th congressional district,” Fong told Fisher. “So, you know, that’s when we decided to jump in.”

To watch Fisher’s full interview with Fong, watch the video in the player above.