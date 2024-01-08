BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Without a doubt, Kevin McCarthy’s resignation from Congress as a member of the House representing Bakersfield was big. It was something few, if any, saw as a possibility at the beginning of 2023.

But now as McCarthy is out of office, it appears to have set off a series of dominoes politically in who will fill his seat and potentially a seat in the California Assembly.

17 News political analyst Cathy Abernathy says a newly drawn 20th Congressional district had an impact on who opted to run for the now-vacated seat. In Kern County, Sen. Shannon Grove decided not to run for the 20th District seat, and as Fong told Alex Fisher, he decided to join the race after that.

Neel Sannappa said the state of the race — with potential legal challenges to Fong’s congressional campaign — was “avoidable.” There were reports about McCarthy considering resigning from Congress before he announced that he would.

“He didn’t get the ducks in a row” in Kern County, Sannappa said about having a desired candidate for the 20th Congressional district. “He doesn’t care about the district,” Sannappa said.

Abernathy said the timing of candidate announcements was determined by the elections office. The filing deadline was extended by five days because McCarthy, as an incumbent, did not file for reelection.

“There’s 16 people running for Congress right now. There’s no lack of candidates,” she said.