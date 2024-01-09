Voters in Kern County will also get to decide on one of the most closely contested races in the country, as such the primary itself is likely to be just as competitive.

In the 22nd District, Rep. David Valadao faces challengers from all sides. Chris Mathys is looking to gain the nomination in the March primary. Mathys is just one of four challengers in the race.

Democrats are also trying to tip the balance of power in the House of Representatives, with state Senator Melissa Hurtado and Assemblymember Rudy Salas.

Salas has the backing of the Democratic party in the race, even suggesting Hurtado should drop out of the race as to not split support among two candidates in an open primary. The top two vote-getters regardless of party move on to the general election in November.

The 32nd Assembly District suddenly became complicated by Vince Fong’s decision to run for the 20th Congressional District vacated by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. A special election may be needed to fill Fong’s Assembly seat if Fong eventually ends up winning the race to replace Kevin McCarthy.

Watch the segment and analysis in the video player above.