Our focus this week on Kern County In Depth is vaping, and the hundreds of mysterious and sometimes fatal respiratory illnesses that have surfaced in recent weeks across the country.
Health officials in a number of states, including California, have issued advisories urging people to stop all forms of vaping until a cause is determined.
There’s a sense of urgency in Washington D.C. as lawmakers are learning about the outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses.It comes amid a shakeup within the e-cigarette industry
health officials are scrambling to solve the mystery.
Kern County In Depth: The Vaping Crisis
