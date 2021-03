Local efforts are underway to recruit more young Black men into the teaching profession. The Kern High School District, Kern County Superintendent of Schools, and Cal State Bakersfield have developed a collaborative program to bring more Black educators into classrooms.

Marshall Dillard has been appointed by Rep. Kevin McCarthy to a national commission on the social status of Black men and boys. That commission will study a variety of areas where Black men and boys have been affected in American society including poverty, violence, incarceration and income and educational inequalities.