KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Jim Scott
Posted: Feb 19, 2023 / 10:51 PM PST
Updated: Feb 19, 2023 / 10:59 PM PST
Efforts to build a new VA Clinic in Bakersfield reach a milestone. Local cancer survivor’s story hits bookstores.
There is an abundance of flameless candle options that offer a similar ambiance and scent as regular candles.
If you want to grow fruits and veggies to enjoy this spring, check out these essential items to help you get started.
The best vacuums do more than just inhale what’s on your floor — they use accessories to clean almost any surface.