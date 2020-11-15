Experts and computer models projecting the course of the coronavirus pandemic show Kern County could face a difficult next few months. 17’s Jim Scott, Alex Fisher and local health officials discuss what a continuing rise in COVID-19 cases means for the county. Plus, some takeaways following community listening sessions concerning police brutality.
Kern County in Depth: Spike in COVID-19 cases could lead to bleak holiday season
Some takeaways from recent community listening sessions about police brutality