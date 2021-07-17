Kern County in Depth: Space tourism’s roots in Kern County

In the wake of Sir Richard Branson’s historic flight to the edge of space, we take stock of Kern County’s contributions to that milestone mission and America’s astro-tourism industry. Plus, the push for Permanent Supportive Housing for Kern’s homeless, and a book, written by a Bakersfield 8th grader about how she and her family adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

WEB EXTRA: Commercial spaceflight with two Kern County experts

Jim Scott talks commercial spaceflight with Stu Witt, former General Manager and CEO of Mojave Air and Spaceport, and Kevin Mickey, former president of Scaled Composites Inc. in Mojave.