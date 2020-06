On Kern County In Depth, Jim Scott does a follow-up to a 17 News investigation into the COVID-19 crisis inside Kingston Healthcare Center in Bakersfield. Host Jim Scott talks with 17’s Alex Fisher about new developments since his report first aired, plus a conversation about state oversight of skilled nursing facilities, with Kern County’s Director of Public Health Matt Constantine and Dr. Hemmal Kothary, Chief Medical Officer for Dignity Health Central California.

Web extra: Extended conversation with Matt Constantine and Dr. Hemmal Kothary