Kern County In Depth returns on Sunday after a seven-month hiatus and a new host.
17’s Alex Fisher will host Kern County In Depth, taking over for Jim Scott.
Fisher says the show will be a space for debate and understanding the world and the issues around us. The show airs Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 a.m.
On Sunday, Assemblymember Vince Fong will discuss his candidacy for Congress and the ongoing legal battle with the California Secretary of State over whether he should be allowed to appear on a ballot for two elected offices.
Fong will discuss why he made the decisions he did and why he’s choosing Congress over his Assembly seat. Plus a look at other candidates who will appear on the upcoming March primary ballot.
Kern County In Depth airs Sunday at 8 a.m., following Meet The Press on KGET. The program re-airs at noon on the CW channel 12 and 11:30 p.m. Sunday night on KGET.