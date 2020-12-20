A noted local expert on infectious disease talks about the “triple threat” of respiratory disease this winter in the southern valley. An exit interview with 1st District Supervisor Mick Gleason as he heads into retirement after 8 years in office. Plus an update on our Day of Giving in support of Childrens Miracle Network and the Lauren Small Childrens Center in Bakersfield.
Kern County In Depth: Respiratory illness ‘triple threat’; Supervisor Mick Gleason on retirement
Plus a recap of the Day of Giving supporting Childrens Miracle Network