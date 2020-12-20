Kern County In Depth: Respiratory illness ‘triple threat’; Supervisor Mick Gleason on retirement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- If you know California well enough, and you appreciate history, you know places like Old Town Pasadena, San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter and Anaheim’s Colony Historical District -- places where the past is not relegated to the past at all, but preserved and celebrated.

And not just for esoteric or academic purposes. Because we’re drawn to them. Old buildings, both residential and commercial, when they’ve been restored, renovated or otherwise maintained, touch something in us that says -- this piece of history is special, relevant, and worthy.