This week on “Kern County: In Depth”: The case for slavery reparations in California.

A discussion on the state’s Reparations Task Force with Dr. Cheryl Grills, a professor of clinical psychology at Loyola Marymount University and a member of the task force, on the work done so far.

Then a discussion on what reparations could look like on a national scale with economist and Duke University public policy professor Dr. William Darity.

Below are extended conversations with this week’s guests.

WEB EXTRA: Extended conversation with Dr. Grills on slavery reparations in California

WEB EXTRA: Extended conversation with Dr. Darity on slavery reparations nationally

