This weekend on Kern County: In Depth, the recovery in Ridgecrest. We devote our show to a series of reports by 17’s Karen Hua, and her examination of how northeastern Kern County is healing after twin earthquakes one year ago, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Plus, Kern County’s 1st District Supervisor Mick Gleason offers a progress report on the multi-billion dollar project to rebuild and restore Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake.

Web extra: Conversation with Supervisor Mick Gleason on the ongoing project to rebuild Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake