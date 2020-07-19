Kern County In Depth: Racism and homelessness

Actor/activist David Oyelowo, who recently starred as MLK, Jr. in the movie “Selma,” talks about the spiritual aspects of the current national dialogue about racism in America and what is required of people of faith to help heal our country. Also, a setback for Project Roomkey, a project designed to provide homeless people who are COVID-19 positive, a safe place to isolate and recover. Plus an update on the County of Kern’s new homeless navigation center.

KCID Web Extra: An extended conversation with Drew Sams, senior pastor of Bel Air Church, and more on Project Roomkey with Debbie Johnson and Anna Laven with the Bakersfield-Kern Homeless Collaborative.

Watch the full conversation between David Oyelowo and Pastor Drew Sams here.