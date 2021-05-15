Kern County In Depth: Police reform recommendations, delay for new VA clinic

A closer look at recommendations for police reforms from the BPD-Community Collaborative, and where we go from here. Plus, a local Marine veteran weighs in on the tactics that have brought yet another delay to building a new VA Clinic in Bakersfield. And, what will our drought mean to water use at home this summer.

More on Bakersfield Police Department-Community Collaborative

You can view the BPD-Community Collaborative’s presentation to the city council here: https://youtu.be/C5WYKr2D9VE

You can read the BPD-Community Collaborative’s Recommendations Report at this link.