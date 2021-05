BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe has been started to help a mother of three whose home burned after the victim of a shooting crashed into her house earlier this week in Bakersfield.

The GoFundMe for Karina Machorro can be found here. Machorro is raising 3 children, the oldest just 8 years old. She was working when the driver was shot, lost control and crashed into her home with her mother and 3 kids inside. Two of the children were in the room the car crashed through, but the grandmother got everyone out safely, and a neighbor helped them over the fence while the house burned.