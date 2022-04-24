This weekend on Kern County In Depth, an update on the California Water Project, a public-private effort to bring clean drinking water to homes in the southern Valley by installing devices that make clean drinking water from the sun.

Plus Mark Mulkay, the new Kern River Water Master discusses the status of anticipated water deliveries from Isabella Lake and the Kern River this summer. And Pastor Manny Carrizales prepares for a huge rally for at-risk kids in Kern County, encouraging them to reach for greatness.