It’s a new Kern County In Depth. Alex Fisher hosts the return episode with a renewed focus on the issues facing residents in Kern County.

“This is not an echo chamber. This is a place for discussion, it’s a place for debate.”

“This show is a place for tough questions and healthy dialogue,” Fisher said. “It is a place where we can unpack the complex issues that we face on a daily basis, in depth.”

This episode of Kern County In Depth with Alex Fisher aired on Jan. 7, 2024.