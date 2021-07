BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some say the scorching weather is doing one good thing for Kern county. That would be decreasing the activity of one annoying nuisance, the anklebiter. Also known as, mosquitos.

Kern county averages 25 West Nile infections a year, with last year being an outlier of eight recorded infections. Officials from Kern Mosquito and Vector Control said the decrease is either because more people used sunscreen or because there were less people outside during the pandemic.

The heat affects bugs just like how it affects people too. The bugs become less active during the hotter times of the day and instead look for shelter. However, Terry Knight from Vector Control said the mosquitos look like they have adapted.