Kern County In Depth: How schools have adapted to COVID-19 pandemic

This week on Kern County In Depth, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to adapt to new realities in every facet of our life. Those challenges are perhaps no more evident than in local schools. Despite the hard work of teachers, faculty and administrators, is this school year going to be remembered as the “lost year” in education?

Plus, independently-owned pharmacies in Kern County and across the state face an impending crisis due. After bureaucratic mismanagement, the state is now looking to get back hundreds of millions of dollars it overpaid independent pharmacies for specialty medications over a two-year period.

WEB EXTRA: Extended conversation on schools and COVID-19