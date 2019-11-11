Kern County In Depth: Give them Shelter

Kern County In Depth: It’s full speed ahead for the county and its low-barrier shelter north of Golden State Avenue, but the Bakersfield City Council has called for a three-month time-out on choosing a site for its shelter after push-back from council members and the community.
On this episode of KCID, we share a shelter status report, plus some observations on the nimby-ism that surrounds proposed solutions to our homeless crisis.

