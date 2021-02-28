Kern County in Depth: Efforts to recruit Black men into teaching careers

Plus, Marshall Dillard on appointment to a national commission on the status of Black men and boys; A profile of Art Williams as a baseball trailblazer

Local efforts are underway to recruit more young Black men into the teaching profession. The Kern High School District, Kern County Superintendent of Schools, and Cal State Bakersfield have developed a collaborative program to bring more Black educators into classrooms.

Marshall Dillard has been appointed by Rep. Kevin McCarthy to a national commission on the social status of Black men and boys. That commission will study a variety of areas where Black men and boys have been affected in American society including poverty, violence, incarceration and income and educational inequalities.

Plus, Robert Price profiles Art Williams. Williams’ name is a lesser known name for being a baseball trailblazer as being the first Black umpire in MLB’s National League, but his impact been large for the good of the game.