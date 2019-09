In a one-on-one conversation with 17’s Eytan Wallace, former Congressman David Valadao announced his candidacy for the 21st Congressional district seat.

Valadao, a Republican from Hanford, lost to Rep. TJ Cox (D-Fresno) by a margin of 862 votes during the 2018 election. In what was one of the last-called and closest Congressional races in the country, Cox received 57,239 votes (50.4%), while Valadao received 56,377 (49.6%).