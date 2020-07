Actor/activist David Oyelowo, who recently starred as MLK, Jr. in the movie "Selma," talks about the spiritual aspects of the current national dialogue about racism in America and what is required of people of faith to help heal our country. Also, a setback for Project Roomkey, a project designed to provide homeless people who are COVID-19 positive, a safe place to isolate and recover. Plus an update on the County of Kern's new homeless navigation center.

Watch the full conversation between David Oyelowo and Pastor Drew Sams here.