Kern County in Depth: County’s progress on addressing homelessness, a mass COVID-19 vaccination site, Vince Fong discusses state budget

This week on Kern County: In Depth, a look at the “soft opening” of the county’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Fairgrounds with Kern County Public Health director Matt Constantine.

Plus the executive director of the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative Anna Laven on efforts over the last three months address the issue of homelessness.

Eytan Wallace discusses the state budget with Assemblymember Vince Fong. And a look at the beauty of the Carrizo Plain National Monument in western Kern County with photographer and writer Chuck Graham.