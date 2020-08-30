This weekend: Marauding mosquitoes. A specialist with Kern Mosquito and Vector Control fields questions from 17’s Jim Scott about a new breed of mean little mosquito sweeping across the southern valley, the Aedes Aegypti. Plus, Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner and County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop discuss action taken by supervisors to repel an impending wave of evictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kern County In Depth: County takes action to avoid evictions related to pandemic
Protecting yourself from mosquitoes