Kern County In Depth: County takes action to avoid evictions related to pandemic

2020 has been an unusual year, making one controversial issue -- high speed rail -- fall by the wayside. But this year's presidential election could be a make or break factor for California's High Speed Rail project. With the two major party candidates on different sides of funding for major infrstructure projects like HSR, federal funding could also hang in the balance.

This edition of Kern County In Depth digs deep into the project, and what it could mean for Downtown Bakersfield. 17's Robert Price hosts for Jim Scott.