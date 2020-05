On Kern County In Depth, 17’s Jim Scott talks with Kern County’s Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop and state Senator Shannon Grove about their efforts to get the state for flexibility to allow the county to reopen its economy. The state says the county has not met two criteria for a gradual reopening, but local officials say there’s more to it than that.

Plus, the results of a study on oilfield produced water and its use for growing crops in the Central Valley.