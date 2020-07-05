Kern County In Depth: County’s budget woes

In a split vote this week, Kern County supervisors imposed their last, best and final contract offer on county firefighters after two years of fruitless contract negotiations. Firefighters are fuming. The county fire chief is caught in the middle.

The board is also looking at a new budget deficit of $56 million, due in large part to the economic downturn in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Supervisor Mick Gleason, County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop and County Fire Chief David Witt join 17’s Jim Scott to talk about the decisions made Tuesday and even tougher decisions that lie ahead.

Web extra: Extended conversation with Supervisor Mick Gleason, County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop and County Fire Chief David Witt