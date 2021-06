The town of Corcoran in Kings County is sinking. On Kern County In Depth, journalist Lois Henry joins Jim Scott to talk about her reporting on the forces causing the land beneath Corcoran to sink — it’s mostly due to agriculture.

While the problem of land sinking is in much of the Central Valley, Corcoran is sinking at a faster rate.

Plus 17’s Robert Price discusses his reporting on the fentanyl facing families in Kern County.