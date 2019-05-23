Kern County in Depth: Contract negotiations between Kern County, firefighters

County supervisors are on the verge of declaring an impasse on contract negotiations between them and Kern County firefighters. The county is aksing firefighters to reduce costs in overtime staffing, while the fireifghters union wants a 25% pay raise over the next five years.

17’s Jim Scott talks with the county’s director of communications, the president of the firefighters union and a government watchdog about the unresolved issues standing in the way of a new contract for firefighters.

Note: Following the taping of this episode, the county declared it is an impasse with the firefighters union, meaning a third-party mediator will handle negotiations between the county and the union. If the mediator is unable to bring the two sides to an agreement, supervisors will have the option of imposing their last and best contract offer on the firefighters union.