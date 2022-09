This week on Kern County In Depth, CityServe’s footprint of faith in Ukraine. Jim Scott speaks with CityServe co-founders Wendell Vinson and Dave Donaldson and Executive Vice President of Programs and Affiliates Karl Hargestam about the Bakersfield non-profit and their work in war-torn Ukraine.

CityServe has teams working in Ukraine to help displaced Ukrainians find refuge from the ongoing Russian invasion.