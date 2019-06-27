Kern County In Depth: Banning Chlorpyrifos

The California envirornmental protection agency has directed the department of pesticide regulation to start banning the use of Chlorpyrifos, which historically have been used to fight pests that cause harm to more than 60 different crops across California. A few of these crops like nuts, citrus a grapes are three of Kern County’s biggest cash crops. In April Chlorpyrifos was formally listed as a toxic air contaminant, which may cause or contribute to an increase in mortality or serious illness in humans. Recent scientific studies found that Chlorpyrifos causes impaired brain and nuerological development in children at lower levels of exposure than recently understood. In April of 2017 the Trump Administration overruled a proposed ban on the pesticide which was brought by the Obama Administration.

Jim Scott goes into a depth report on how this pesticide, its uses and its affects. Scott talks with a documentary podcaster Amy Roost, Executive Director of Central California Environmental Justice Nayamin Martinez, Kern County Ag Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser, and Kern County Planning Director Lorelei Oviatt about the pesticide.