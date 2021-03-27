Kern County in Depth: Are some Bakersfield streets ‘Dangerous By Design’ for pedestrians?

Bakersfield has made strides over the last 15 years to improve the efficiency of its transportation network. Numerous projects have aimed at alleviating gridlock, but what about walking traffic? One study says our transportation system doesn’t make the grade. The study by Smart Growth America says Bakersfield is one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. for people who walk in our streets.

Plus, Bakersfield City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales is looking for support for a solution to save the old Southern Pacific train depot from demolition in Old Town Kern.

WEB EXTRA: More on pedestrian safety with Beth Osborne