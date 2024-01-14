BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern’s in-home care providers are again demanding dollars, not cents, as negotiations for a new contract continue.

California’s minimum wage increased to $16 in 2024, and these workers are asking the county for a supplemental wage increase. On the bargaining table now from the county is 60 cents more per hour per worker allocated over three years which is the duration of the contract — on top of the minimum wage.

These workers say their last contract change with the county was in 2017, when they had a 85 cent increase in wages, but had to give up health benefits. Since then, no new contract and no new pay.

Sandy Moreno and Javier Soto both joined Kern County in Depth with Alex Fisher to speak more on the topic.

Moreno, an IHSS provider and union representative, spoke about what exactly an IHSS provider does.

“We provide support for the elderly and people with disabilities in their home,” said Moreno. “Our work does extend beyond that… because we do focus on a lot of priorities in the patients’ homes.”

Moreno says those priorities include domestic services, personal services, protective supervision and medical services.

Soto, another IHSS provider, detailed his experience in the profession.

“On my part, I am a provider for my wife’s grandfather,” said Soto. “I’ve been a provider for a year now, and I actually am alleviating some of the hours that my mother-in-law had for him… She can’t be everywhere all at once, so I help, and I have taken on some of the other responsibilities to help her out at home.”

Fisher asked both providers why they are focusing on Kern County, despite the fact that the program is also mandated at the state and federal levels.

“The main thing is that the county is the one that, by law, is bargaining with IHSS providers,” said Moreno. “But, as we’ve seen, they do have a fundamental misunderstanding of how the IHSS program works. We have been putting several proposals at the table that will maximize the state’s contribution, so that the county can pay 16% of that.”

Moreno says change starts with the county, because the county must bargain with IHSS providers by law.

“We will continue to follow the process,” said Moreno. “Bargaining is the process that is guided by the law, so we will continue to follow the process and see where that leads.”

According to Moreno, Kern County has made a proposal that does not have much information, but IHSS providers are set to be given more information on Jan. 19. Providers will then meet for bargaining soon after.

You can watch Fisher’s full interview with Moreno and Soto in the video player above.