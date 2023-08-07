Kern Ag Week 2023

Sponsored Content by: Water Association of Kern County

Formed in 1955, the Water Association of Kern County was originally designed to educate the citizens of Kern County about the need for the construction of the State Water Project (California Aqueduct). The organization’s goal was to keep the public well informed about activities and issues related to water and on the continuing need for a reliable water supply to Kern County.

Over the years, the WAKC evolved to include outreach and activities that provided information about many water topics including: federal, state and local water projects; water quality; legislation and regulations; historical water agreements; water supply; endangered species;’ the Kern River; water banking; conservation; water development and many other water-related topics. The WAKC has frequently utilized radio and television to convey messages.

Additionally, the WAKC publishes an online directory of local water districts, officials and other related organizations. Visit Who’s Who on the side menu to access the directory.

Jenny Holtermann

Executive Director

Jenny Holtermann is the Executive Director of the Water Association of Kern County. Where she oversees membership, event planning, outreach efforts and coordination for the organization. WAKC hosts their annual Kern County Water Summit every March, in which Jenny leads the planning and coordination as well.

Jenny is an active advocate for agriculture and water issues in various roles locally as well as state and national positions. Currently serving as 1st VP on Kern County Farm Bureau, where she has served on the board since 2011. She has served on numerous committees of the Almond Board of California, where she currently serves on the Global Communications Committee. She is past board member for the California Farm Bureau from 2018-2021, a graduate of the American Farm Bureau Partners in Advocacy Leadership Program Class 10, graduate of the Almond Leadership Program and past Planning Commissioner for the City of Wasco.

Jenny is also a 4th generation California farmer, who grew up on her family’s almond and walnut farm in Chico. She went to graduate from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Business Marketing and Minor in Fruit Science. She worked in agriculture sales for 5 years before becoming a freelance writer for various agriculture publications. Today, Jenny and her husband Tim, farm almonds with his family in Wasco & Shafter. She direct markets their family almonds under the Almond Girl brand. Jenny and Tim have two children and reside on their almond farm in Shafter where they enjoy tending to the homestead as a family.