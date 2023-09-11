Kern Ag Week 2023

Sponsored Content by: California Safety Training Corporation

As CSTC has grown, we have remained a family-oriented business. Our founder, Ben III, remains highly involved in the everyday operations of the company as Chief Executive Officer. Ben’s eldest son, Ben IV, is now our Chief Operations Officer and Ben’s daughter Terra, Chief Financial Officer. You will find Ben III, Ben IV, and Terra not only in the office but also conducting inspections and teaching classes in the field. We believe in working TOGETHER!

Ben W. Laverty, IV, CSP, QAL, WFR

Chief Operations Officer

Ben IV grew up playing sports and working in farming with his father Ben III. After High School, he served a 2-year mission in Australia, attended Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo and graduated with a degree in Agricultural Business in 1995. In 1999, Ben received his multiple subject teaching credentials from the State of California and taught elementary school for 6 years. He has 3 daughters with his lovely wife, Kathy. Ben still loves to teach and enjoys sports including hiking, swimming, climbing, surfing and many other adventures with his family.

Working Full Time at California Safety Training Corporation since 2005, Ben is the COO. As the COO, Ben’s focus is the establishment and optimization of day to day operations at CSTC including: strategic business planning and resource allocation, establishing operational processes/quality control, etc. Ben’s mission is to help people and companies work safely and efficiently, “Assist all people working and playing safely regardless of background, education, history or opportunities. Do all good things possible and do not harm.” He also performs safety training classes weekly, subject matter expertise in Fall Protection, program audits and safety inspections performed in agricultural, construction and oilfield settings and acts as Employer representative for a variety of clients in the OSHA appeals process.