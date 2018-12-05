Kern County In Depth: The state of the oil industry in Kern County
Onn Kern County: In Depth, 17's Jim Scott talks with a panel about the state of the oil industry in Kern County.
Things have stabilized since crude prices plummeted in late 2014, but with a new governor in Gavin Newsom and Democrats weilding a supermajority in the legislature, oil and gas producers are wary about the future.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.