Kern County In Depth: The state of the oil industry in Kern County

Posted: Dec 04, 2018 08:14 PM PST

Updated: Dec 04, 2018 08:14 PM PST

Onn Kern County: In Depth, 17's Jim Scott talks with a panel about the state of the oil industry in Kern County.

Things have stabilized since crude prices plummeted in late 2014, but with a new governor in Gavin Newsom and Democrats weilding a supermajority in the legislature, oil and gas producers are wary about the future.

