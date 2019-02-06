Kern County In Depth: Challenges facing Kern County in 2019

KC In Depth

What is the "State of the County"? Supervisors Mike Maggard and Mick Gleason join 17's Jim Scott and answer questions about what's next for Kern in 2019. Including a a federal lawsuit filed by a coalition of cannabis dispensary owners against the county claiming closure of dispensaries was unlawful. Plus, a discussion about a multi-year plan to revitalize Hart Park.

